Substantial progress made in 2016 Madisonville murder case

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - Police say substantial progress has been made in a murder case that happened two years ago in Madisonville.
Moyar Pleasant, 77, was shot to death in his Earl Cross Drive home on October 28, 2016.
Authorities tell us there will be a press conference to discuss the case Monday, Oct. 15 at 11:00 a.m.
We are told no other information will be released before that time.
14 News will be at the press conference, and we will stream it live.
