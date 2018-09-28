Southwest Indiana voters attend Candidates’ Forum

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - United Neighborhoods of Evansville (UNOE) hosted the 2018 Candidates Forum inside C.K. Newsome Center, located on Walnut Street near downtown Evansville.
UNOE invited candidates in contested local races to speak. More than a dozen candidates showed, ranging from U.S. Representative-8th District, State Senator-District 49, Prosecuting Attorney, Marrs Township Trustee, and even EVSC School Board candidates.
The room was full of voters, hoping to hear about key issues and how their concerns relate to neighborhoods. Voters had the chance for a Q&A session, and many took advantage of their time. Healthcare, local road infrastructure, school safety, and crime control were of key topics that came out of the session.
Indiana residents have until midnight on Monday, October 9 to register online in order to participate in the November Midterm Election.
In Vanderburgh County, you can register to vote by calling (812) 435-5222, or visit the Clerk’s Office at 1 NW Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Civic Center Room 214, Evansville.
