Semi hits stalled semi in Sebree as CSX works at multiple crossings

SEBREE, KY (WFIE) - In Webster County, a man was able to jump out of his semi-truck before it was hit by a train.
The truck got stuck on the tracks at the Mill Street crossing while following a detour because of rail crossing construction being done this week by CSX.
The city has been fighting against those repairs which could raise the crossings, to try to prevent accidents such as these.
Neighbors living along Mill Street in Sebree say a scratching sound got their attention.
“It sounded like something was stuck on the railroad tracks and I looked out the window and there was a truck struck and his wheels were spinning up in the air,” neighbor Jessica Graves recalled.
A semi, which was hauling lime, became stuck on the tracks. The driver was reportedly on the phone with dispatch asking for a tow truck when he heard the horn of an approaching train.
“He said I got to get out of here and jumped out of his truck because he couldn’t get off,” Sebree Police Chief Scott Starkey said.
“I ran to the back of the house because I didn’t know what was in the truck – it was a metal truck,” Graves added.
The train then crashed into the semi which separated the trailer and pushed it down into a ditch.
“It just sounded like a big boom,” Graves described. As 14 News reported on Tuesday, CSX is conducting work on several rail crossings in the city which is causing a controversy. CSX says they need to raise the crossings an additional two to three inches, but city leaders are fighting against that, and the neighbor we talked to Thursday agrees with the city.
“It’s dangerous enough coming over the track and risking running into another car that’s coming the other way,” Graves told 14 News.
The two parties remain in a legal dispute. Despite the city’s wishes and an ordinance, CSX has moved forward with work which was the reason for Thursday’s detour.
No one was hurt but some neighbors fear if the crossings are raised any higher, more accidents may follow.
“There’s a lot of walkers around here, a lot of pedestrians,” Graves noted.
The state EPA has also been called to help.
