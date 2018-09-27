Rehabilitation specialists recommend baby boomers stay active

(NBC/KAIT) - In honor of Healthy Aging Month, doctors and rehabilitation specialists encourage baby boomers to keep up with an active lifestyle.
Dr. Sarah Clevenger said baby boomers are living longer than previous generations, and they're dealing with pain caused by things like arthritis.
She said surgery isn’t always the answer.
“Most importantly is physical therapy and getting an active lifestyle again, there’s oral and topical medication, bracing, modalities. We also have a variety of joint injections and procedures to help with the pain,” said Dr. Clevenger
She suggested baby boomers find something they love to do. Those activities can include walking, yoga or tai chi. Any routine that’s active can be effective in keeping up with a healthy lifestyle.
