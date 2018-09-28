New high school basketball showcase at the Ford Center announced

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Evansville Sports Corporation announced that United Fidelity Bank will sponsor the first River City High School showcase on Friday, December 7 and Saturday, December 8.
Officials said they envision it being a yearly event and an experience comparable to high school games played at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Director of Athletics for the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, Andy Owen, said this is going to be a memorable event for all participating high school students, not just student athletes.
“I think when they look back there’s gonna be a lot of people that come back and remember this as one of their most memorable events through out high school,” Owen said.
All 8 Southern Indiana Athletic Conference school’s varsity boy’s basketball programs will compete against an area opponent for the first time on the Ford Center court. But officials said it won’t be just about the basketball.
“We are also working with the creative arts departments at the schools to try and incorporate exciting videos on the video board. We’re planning to do a spirit competition for all the schools involved, to get the student fans engaged, as well as dance, cheer, pep band, and choirs with the national anthem,” Eric Marvin, Evansville Sports Corp. Executive Director said.
Athletic directors from participating schools were also present at Thursday morning’s announcement. Cathy Ferris, Central High School’s new athletic director was excited to hear the announcement.
“I think it’ll be great! I think it’s a great opportunity for our kids... our band, our dancers, our cheerleaders, our unified kids. I think it will just be great all the way around and it’s going to bring so many opportunities for all of them to get involved and be on a big stage,” Ferris said.
Tickets are $10 each and will allow access to games played that day. Tickets are currently on sale and available through each of the participating school’s athletic departments, the Ford Center ticket office, and Ticketmaster.
Each participating school will select a student athlete to recognize for outstanding academic performance during halftime of the participating school’s game.
There will be a North vs. Central unified game - athletes with and without disabilities playing together - on Friday night. More information can be found on the River City Showcase website.
Scheduled match-ups for the showcase are as followed:
Friday, December 7, 2018
6 p.m. (CST) Evansville North vs. Henderson County
8 p.m. (CST) Evansville Central vs. Gibson Southern
Saturday, December 8, 2018
10 a.m. (CST) Castle vs. Bedford North Lawrence
12 p.m. (CST) Mater Dei vs. Southridge
2 p.m. (CST) Evansville Harrison vs. Princeton
4 p.m. (CST) Evansville Reitz vs. Jasper
6 p.m. (CST) Reitz Memorial vs. Barr-Reeve
8 p.m. (CST) Evansville Bosse vs. Forest Park
