Invalid absentee ballots circulating in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) - According to the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office, some people in Vanderburgh County may have invalid absentee ballots.
They look just like the real ones but there's one big difference. Valid ballots have instructions at the top telling you, the voter, how to complete the absentee ballot.
The clerk's office tells us they've received 18 invalid ballots. They aren't sure where the bad batch of applications came from.
If you're unsure about your absentee valid contact the election office.
