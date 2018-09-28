Hopkins Co. man accused of stealing several ATVs

HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) - Sheriff’s deputies in Hopkins County track down a man they say stole several ATVs in the Nortonville area.
Investigators say 33-year-old Matthew Jones already had a felony warrant out for his arrest for having one stolen ATV in his possession and was wanted for questioning in several other stolen ATV cases.
When they got a tip he was riding another stolen ATV through neighbor's yards, sheriff's deputies found him hiding in an attic of one of those neighbor's homes.
He’s now in the Hopkins County Jail.
