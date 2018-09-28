Halee Rathgeber’s mom, manager remember her life

EVANSVILLE (WFIE) - A Tri-State murder is back in the spotlight, this time on national television. Dateline NBC picked up the story on Halee Rathgeber that airs Friday night.
We sat down exclusively with Halee’s mom and her manager at Texas Road house. Both were asked to help narrate the Dateline special.
Halee’s story is not just about her murder. She was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend, touching so many in the community.
Moving forward, her mom wants Halee’s heart to be her legacy.
“Halee was a driven, stubborn, compassionate, sweet -- I mean just everything rolled into one,” says Halee’s mom Heather Collins.
Halee Rathgeber is a name known throughout the tri-state and now across the country as her murder case is examined in this Dateline special.
Network crews have come and gone. Those close to here are still here reliving the tragedy.
“It’s kind of like reliving some of it when you’re telling the story,” says Rod Patmore.
Halee worked at Texas Roadhouse where Patmore is manager. He describes her as a leader in life, nursing, and their restaurant.
“I always wait for her to come around the corner and tell me about a big exam she’s got. She’s just got to work and if I was going to feed her french fries or a salad before her shift started. I miss those moments,” says Patmore.
The Texas Roadhouse family remembers Halee every day. Her mom dines there often, of course sitting in Halee’s booth.
“She was at that age where she was fun. The parenting part was over. She was just fun,” says Collins.
“If Halee was still here, what do you think she would be doing,” asked our reporter Kate O’Rourke.
“Stressing about school, working too hard, stressing about school, stressing about school,” says Collins.
She would be doing just what any college student would be doing.
“I hope that she would still be dropping off her laundry and picking it up in the middle of the night and calling to vent or sending me a funny meme,” says Collins.
Little things that are gone with Halee are quiet reminders that speak loudly to Heather.
“I had that basket of laundry that she never picked up for months before I unloaded it. Months. It’s like you’re just waiting for them to comeback and pick it up,” says Collins.
Texas Roadhouse is planning the second annual golf outing in Halee’s honor. It funds Halee’s Memorial Scholarship, dedicated for USI nursing students. It will be Sunday, October 14 at the Thunderbolt Pass Golf Course.
For more information, to register, or donate, call Jonathan Blann at (812) 890-9310 or Justin VanDorn at (812) 647-0501.
You can catch Dateline NBC featuring Halee’s story Friday night at 9 p.m. on WFIE.
