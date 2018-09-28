Grandview Towers gets new owner

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Grandview Towers has been recently sold to a company called Aspen Property Management.
Back in August, we told you that the Fire department informed us that they had been called to the property 13 times to get residents out of elevators that have gotten stuck. Management said they have had the elevators inspected, and only one elevator is currently down.
Residents say that the Fire Department was called Thursday to get someone out of the elevator.
The new owners plan to make changes to the landscape of the property, but at this time do not plan on fixing or exchanging the elevators.
“I’ve gotten stuck twice. In this certain situation. I’ve had to learn how to deal with that. Only thing I can do, is be lock up in it, and pray to the Lord... and be patient ... and don’t get upset.. and keep calm, you know what I mean? Try to be as positive as you can, that they are gonna get you out.” said Tames Thorne.
Thorne has been living there for four months and enjoys the apartment but wants to feel safe while riding the elevator.
Thorne said that it is personally hard for him when the elevators are down because he has gout and cannot walk up all the stairs to get to his apartment that is on the ninth floor.
Multiple residents did express their frustrations with the elevator and said they just need new ones. The elevators are old and always getting stuck.
“They’re not dependable, and there are people here who need those elevators.”
