Foust Elementary still fundraising for inclusive playground

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Foust Elementary’s playground is about 20-years-old.
Not only does it need to be replaced, but it also needs a new surface to allow students with physical disabilities to be able to play.
“We just have been really heartbroken for a long time seeing that the kids with physical disabilities can’t be in and among the able bodied peers during play," Janie Moseley principal of Foust said.
But the school is still about $33,000 short of their dream.
“I think that it would just give us all such a sense of pride because we want to provide the best possible school experience for all of the kids here at Foust," Moseley said.
But one recent donation has brought the playground closer to reality.
Hager Preschool’s coordinator Sherry Baber lost her daughter Melissa 3 years ago. Melissa worked at Foust with special needs students. So Baber’s friends thought this was a perfect way to remember her daughter.
“No better way to, in her memory, than to donate to that, because we loved her,” Mary Ann Payton friend of Baber said.
“When I saw it, I just broke down in tears," Baber said. "I was very touched that my friends would even think about it.”
Baber and her husband then also donated. They believe community support for this playground could make the biggest impact.
“Sometimes in life it’s the small things that you do for people that make the biggest difference in their lives," Payton said.
