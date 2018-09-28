Evansville program focuses on keeping disadvantaged youth out of jail

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville program is focused on keeping disadvantaged youths out of jail.
The Evansville Commission on the Social Status of African-American Males held a discussion on the school to prison pipeline. Members of the community discussed strategies that may help at-risk youth end up in college instead of prison.
Organizers say meetings like this are an important part of the growth of communities.
"Having these types of conversations are really energising because it means that folks are in the room who need to be talking together in order to make real moves for youth ultimately so we can reduce criminalization of youth and so they can have better life outcomes cause that's what we all want for all of our children," said Dr. Timberly Baker, Assistant Professor of Teacher Education.
The group plans to hold more meetings and events in the future.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.