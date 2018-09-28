Employees biking 300 miles to raise money for EVSC students

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Local employees are trying to break what they call a vicious cycle with their very own bicycles.
Employees from Grin, an Evansville branding agency, are undertaking a 300 mile bike ride to raise money for the Evansville School Corporation Student Response Fund.
The student response fund helps make sure that students in Evansville schools have the essentials to thrive in a learning environment. Officials say this could range from having a winter coat, to making sure that each child has money for lunch.
Employees say that they come from the EVSC and wanted to find some way to give back.
“We just want to do stuff for the kids in the community and this was one way that we thought we could get a little exercise in and then also do something really great for the kids," said Hannah Mowrey, a strategic designer for Grin.
The ride started this morning at 7 o’clock and will continue all weekend until the group reaches the Grin branch in Chicago, IL.
