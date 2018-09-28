Donnelly announces opposition to Kavanaugh nomination

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFIE) - Indiana Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly has announced that he will oppose the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
“I do not view Supreme Court vacancies through a partisan lens, which is why I have used the same thorough process to evaluate nominees regardless of who the president is at the time. That was the case regarding the nomination of Judge Garland and also when I voted for Justice Gorsuch, who was President Trump’s first nominee. It has remained my approach with Judge Kavanaugh," Donnelly said in a statement.
Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young has said he will vote yes on Kavanaugh.
