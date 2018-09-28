A Dense Fog Advisory until 10:00 a.m. The reduced visibility will cause a slower morning commute.
A drier airmass trailed a cold front sweeping out all the rain. The rest of September should remain dry with plenty of sunshine. Foggy and cooler this morning with temps in the lower 50’s. After the fog, sunshine today and warmer with high temps in the lower 70’s.
Dry weather can be expected this weekend for a change with high temps in the lower 70’s on Saturday…lower 80’s on Sunday.
Rain and storm chances early next week, so it may be a damp start to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival especially on Tuesday. High temps in the lower 80’s which is above normal.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.