Daviess County Jail overcrowded

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - With the inmate population on the rise, the Daviess County Jail is looking for more housing options.
“We here have a 699 big capacity with all four buildings,” Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger. "We do have one building that is used for training right now and we are looking to eventually house inmates in that building.
Maglinger says building four was used for training, but could be renovated to house about 30 more inmates. But because it’s a separate building with low security clearances, only certain inmates could be housed there.
“It wouldn’t necessarily fix the problems that we have now, because it would be state inmates going over there,” Maglinger said.
The Jail houses not only county inmates but also Vanderburgh, state and federal inmates.
“I’d say the county inmate population has increased over the last year," he said. "It usually is well below three hundred, somewhere in the 220-250 range and right now were at about 315.”
The increase puts a demand on the jail staff.
“There is a fraction of deputies that maintain control over 700 inmates so they have a very taxing job,” Maglinger said.
But thankfully, the overcrowding hasn't caused many issues yet.
“We’ve been actually fortunate since the increase," he said. "We haven’t received many complaints or grievances about the overcrowding.”
