Daviess Co. teachers working to improve state assessment scores

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - After Kentucky schools received their state assessment results this week, many Daviess County teachers are working to improve their scores.
At Tamarack Elementary, teachers congregate in the library to discuss ways to get students prepared for the next grade level.
But with the state assessment on many teachers minds, it's already shown them how to improve as an educator.
The principal of Tamarack tells us they have already scheduled a data day to specifically go over those results.
