Charges filed in deadly Gibson Co. crash

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) - It has been almost a month since Trevor Watt and James Gasaway died in a car accident on Old Highway 41.
They were slowing down to make a left turn when, suddenly, they were hit from behind. Marco Spinks, a friend of the two young men, says it has been a hard month.
“It’s been hard. It’s been really hard seeing their pictures everywhere and all of that. It’s just really hard knowing we were just with them not too long ago," said Spinks.
Police say Ashley Sanders was driving the vehicle that hit the boys. After receiving the toxicology report, she tested positive for drugs and alcohol which led the prosecutor’s office to file charges.
“It was the blood-alcohol content of the driver, Ashley Sanders, that caused the accident. There was also methamphetamine and marijuana found in her system as well," said Gibson County Prosecutor Michael Cochren.
“People need to realize what is involved when you drive and drink. It does not need to happen. It is crazy,” said Spinks.
Now with charges being filed in this case, Cochren hopes to be able to bring justice and set a precedent for driving under the influence in Gibson County.
“Somebody has broken the law that resulted in the deaths of two young men who had promising futures, who were members of the community and it is very important that we file the charges to make sure that justice is done in this case and to let folks know that this kind of behavior cannot and will not be tolerated," said Cochren.
Sanders has not yet been arrested.
