Chandler man accused of stealing vehicle before police chase

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) - A Warrick County man was arrested after police say he stole a vehicle, drove it while he was intoxicated, and led them on a chase.
The victim told us she pulled into the parking lot at Archie and Clyde’s off Highway 66 in Newburgh to finish a phone call and 29-year-old Dustin Chase, of Chandler, was standing outside of her car trying to get in the passenger side.
She said the man yanked on her passenger door. She rolled down her window and the man reached in, unlocked the door, and got in.
That's when the driver bailed.
Despite reported commands from the man, the woman ran to a neighboring Schnucks, where 911 was called.
When deputies arrived, she said the man jumped in her car and drove off, which led police on a chase.
Chase is facing preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, auto theft, resisting arrest, and reckless driving.
The sheriff added he believes this was an isolated incident.
As for the victim, she is warning others to be more aware of their surroundings.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.