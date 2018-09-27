State police looking for suspect in western Kentucky murder case

TODD CO., KY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are looking for a suspect in a murder case out of Todd County.
KSP says 41-year-old Douglas Ray Cropper, of Oakland, KY, is wanted on one count complicity to murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
Cropper is facing those charges in connection with the death of 47-year-old Jerry Robertson. State police say Robertson was found shot dead inside a vehicle on Stateline Road in Todd County on September 23 .
Several other people are also facing charges in connection with Robertson’s death.
Daniel G. Westbrook, 31, of Russellville, KY
Brandi M. Scruggs, 26, of Guthrie, KY
Timmie J. Latham, 36, of Bowling Green, KY
Faith L. Martin, 22, of Bowling Green, KY
State police decsribe Cropper as a white male, 5’8” tall, 200 to 230 pounds, green eyes, and brown hair.
Anyone with information about where Cropper could be or the investigation is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at 270-676-3313.
