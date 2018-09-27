New blueprints for downtown YMCA

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We have an update on the progress of the new YMCA coming to downtown Evansville.
Members received pamphlets, asking them to donate to help YMCA reach their goal for the project. It's a way to get members to be a part of the building process.
"We're about $120,000 shy of our goal right now and so we thought that we would reach out to our members who visit frequently," said the Downtown Branch Director, Crystal Paroyan. "We know that members have a strong connection with the Y. Some members have been going here all their lives since they were kids and now their kids visit the Y and take swim lessons
as well, and so we wanted to give them an opportunity to participate in this project."
Blueprints were included in the pamphlet, showing off new features like a teaching kitchen and spaces for STEM learning.
We’re told the project is on pace to finish by next August.
