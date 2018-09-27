New behavior program helping Owensboro student

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Students at Cravens Elementary School in Owensboro have been given resources to have better behavior and staff are seeing big improvements.
Cravens implemented Positive Behavior Interventions and Support (PBIS) three years ago and added a behavior coach this year.
It has reset the tone of Cravens and the school is already seeing real results.
The goal is to work on common behavior practices, like responsibility and politeness.
When children show certain qualities, teachers can hand them Cub cash, and one lucky winner gets a special prize at the end of each day to encourage good behavior.
Staff tell us they hope to see an even bigger jump in an improvement of scores next year with the help of PBIS.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.