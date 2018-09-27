More than two dozen western Kentucky schools label ‘targeted support’

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Department of Education recently released assessment scores, shining the spotlight on subgroups of students.
The results show more than 400 schools across the state have pockets of their student population who need more work.
Across Kentucky, school districts are dissecting results from Kentucky’s new and still evolving accountability system.
“We take ownership of this state assessment data,” Megan Mortis with Henderson County Schools stated.
418 schools were met with the ‘TSI’ label or targeted support and improvement, meaning schools having at least one student group performing as poorly as schools in the bottom 5%. The subgroups, for example, could include students on free lunch, those with disabilities, English learners or minorities.
More than two dozen of those TSI schools are in western Kentucky. So, officials want to help these schools before they become worse.
"This might be an area that you need to focus in on because if you continue to let this group go without attention, you could end up a CSI school, right now only 5% of schools are CSI schools,” Daviess County Schools Jana Beth Francis explained.
Within Daviess County Schools, seven were labeled TSI.
“So, how can we found out ways to respond to students needs while the teaching is going on as opposed to waiting until after we’ve taught something,” Francis added.
Hopkins, as well as Henderson Counties, had five TSI classifications each.
“We were very pleased with our increase in reading and math, but there’s work do to on writing,” Mortis recalled.
Daviess County district leaders say only 3 of 7 indicators are up and running for any level of schools as it stands now, so there’s a bit of a gap between the new and old system, and more results should be released at a later time, but they’re looking at the data and thinking about next year despite cuts to public education.
“Professional learning was not funded, and neither was instruction resources,” Francis said.
One school in our viewing area fell in the CSI, or comprehensive category and that was Dawson Springs Elementary.
