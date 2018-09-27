Driver involved in Gibson Co. crash was under the influence of drugs, ISP says

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A section of a busy Gibson County road is closed right now due to a wreck.
Indiana State Police say SR 168 at CR 350 E is currently closed due to a crash involving a semi and a pickup truck.
State police say the driver of the pickup was heading south on CR 350 and failed to stop at SR 168, going out into the path of the semi. We’re told the pickup driver was under the influence of marijuana, oxycodone and opiates.
Only minor injuries were reported, but ISP says drivers should expect the highway to be closed for several hours.
State police say westbound traffic from I-69 is being diverted north onto CR 350 E. Eastbound traffic will be closed at US 41.
We’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.