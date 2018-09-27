Angry Kavanaugh denies Ford accusation, sees 'disgrace'

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, for the third day of his confirmation hearing to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. Senate Republicans are bringing in Arizona prosecutor Rachel Mitchell to handle questioning about Christine Blasey Ford's allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon)
By LISA MASCARO, ALAN FRAM, and LAURIE KELLMAN | September 26, 2018 at 11:46 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 2:26 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Battling to rescue his Supreme Court nomination, a beleaguered Brett Kavanaugh forcefully fought back Thursday against allegations that he'd sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when both were high school students, telling Congress that her and others' allegations have "totally and permanently destroyed" his family and his reputation.

In a loud voice, the conservative jurist told the Senate Judiciary Committee that his confirmation process had become "a national disgrace."

"You have replace advice and consent with search and destroy," he said.

Christine Blasey Ford testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in Washington. (Win McNamee/Pool Image via AP)
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, for the third day of his confirmation hearing to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. Senate Republicans are bringing in Arizona prosecutor Rachel Mitchell to handle questioning about Christine Blasey Ford's allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Phoenix prosecutor Rachel Mitchell questions Christine Blasey Ford as Senators, from left, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, listen during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool Image via AP)
Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa, listens to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member, during opening statements before Christine Blasey Ford testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn after arriving at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Washington. Trump is returning from a trip to New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
From left, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., listen as Christine Blasey Ford testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept, 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool Image via AP)
Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate Judiciary Committee will hear from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who says he sexually assaulted her. (Michael Reynolds/Pool Image via AP)
Christine Blasey Ford testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Christine Blasey Ford testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
