Angry Kavanaugh denies Ford accusation, sees 'disgrace'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Battling to rescue his Supreme Court nomination, a beleaguered Brett Kavanaugh forcefully fought back Thursday against allegations that he'd sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when both were high school students, telling Congress that her and others' allegations have "totally and permanently destroyed" his family and his reputation.
In a loud voice, the conservative jurist told the Senate Judiciary Committee that his confirmation process had become "a national disgrace."
"You have replace advice and consent with search and destroy," he said.