Henderson toddler found playing in the street, mom arrested for drug trafficking

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - A Henderson woman is facing charges after police say a two-year-old was found playing in the roadway.
Police say it happened Thursday morning in the 600 block of 8th Street.
Officers say they found 28-year-old Brittany Price asleep inside. They say they also found nearly 51 grams of meth that would have been in reach of the child.
Price is charged with trafficking meth within 1,000 feet of school, possession of drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of a minor.
She’s now in the Henderson County Detention Center.
