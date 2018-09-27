Evansville resident fed up with flooding

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Ruth Woods has been living and working on Englewood Avenue in Evansville for 35 years.
She said for as long as she can remember, flooding has always been an issue.
It’s not just the water rising that ruins Ruth’s property, but it’s the cars that drive by.
“People have gotten stalled out here, and it comes in my house, my basement, it has taken all my mulch, it has taken some of my wood borders, and when I look out and I see these people trying to go through and they make these waves,” said Ruth.
When the waves from cars come by, they not only hit Ruth’s house, but also the business across the street. It’s not just for the safety of their properties their fighting for, but the safety of others.
“If they aren’t going to do anything, I would even be willing to come out, if they would give me the barricades, I’ll come out and put them up. Just to keep people from coming through.”
The mayor’s office is aware of the needs of this community that have been pushed aside for years and this administration is planning to do something about it.
“We are spending millions and millions of dollars every year to try and correct some of these issues that frankly should’ve been fixed decades ago," said Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer.
