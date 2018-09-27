Cooler With A Chance Of A.M. Rain

After a brief break, rain is back in the forecast…mainly during the morning. Cloudy to mostly cloudy as high temps only reach the mid to upper 60’s. Some clearing late this afternoon. Chilly tonight with temps dipping into the upper 40’s/lower 50’s.
Patchy fog early then brilliant sunshine on Friday as high temps reach the mid-70’s.
Dry weather can be expected this weekend with high temps near 70-degrees on Saturday…upper 70’s on Sunday.
Rain and storm chances early next week, so it may be a damp start to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival especially on Tuesday. High temps in the lower 80’s which is above normal.
