Board of Public Works approve grants for Evansville groups

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Twenty-seven Evansville groups are benefiting from new community development block grants.
It was approved by the Board of Public Works on Thursday.
The Department of Metropolitan Development helps the nonprofits get these grants.
Community Development Coordinator Kolbi Jackson said that money is used for youth to senior programs and these grants are critical.
Groups must apply for these grants every year and must attend mandatory training before submitting their application.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.