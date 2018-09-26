USI men’s soccer plays top GLVC teams this week

Week 5 Eagle Notes: USI goes 2-0 to remain unbeaten in GLVC: The Screaming Eagles (5-1-1, 3-0-1 GLVC) posted a 2-0 road win over Missouri University of Science & Technology and a thrilling 3-2 home win over Bellarmine University at Strassweg Field. USI junior midfielder Sean Rickey had both goals in the win over Missouri S&T and the first two goals versus Bellarmine. Freshman midfielder Drew Domalewski finished the scoring in the Bellarmine win with the game-winning goal after the Knights had rallied to even the score 2-2.