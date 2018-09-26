USI men’s soccer plays top GLVC teams this week

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men’s soccer team faces its toughest test of the Great Lakes Valley Conference schedule this week when plays two of the top four teams in the conference standings. USI hosts the University of Illinois Springfield Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Strassweg Field and visits McKendree University Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in Lebanon, Illinois.
Coverage for USI in GLVC action can be found at GoUSIEagles.com.
Week 5 Eagle Notes: USI goes 2-0 to remain unbeaten in GLVC: The Screaming Eagles (5-1-1, 3-0-1 GLVC) posted a 2-0 road win over Missouri University of Science & Technology and a thrilling 3-2 home win over Bellarmine University at Strassweg Field. USI junior midfielder Sean Rickey had both goals in the win over Missouri S&T and the first two goals versus Bellarmine. Freshman midfielder Drew Domalewski finished the scoring in the Bellarmine win with the game-winning goal after the Knights had rallied to even the score 2-2.
Logjam at top of the GLVC: USI, Illinois Springfield, McKendree, and Quincy are tied for first in the GLVC with 3-0-1 conference records. The Eagles will be tested in the next three matches when they hosts Illinois Springfield (4-2-2, 3-0-1 GLVC) Friday and travel to play McKendree (5-1-1, 3-0-1 GLVC) Friday and Quincy University (4-3-1, 3-0-1GLVC) October 5.
Upcoming three-match road swing: Following the finale of the two-match homestand Friday, USI will be on the road for the next three matches, featuring McKendree, Quincy, and the University of Indianapolis (October 7).
Unbeaten in the GLVC: The last time USI was unbeaten in the GLVC through four matches was 2003 when the Eagles started conference play with a 7-0-0 mark.
Rickey leading the offense: Junior midfielder Sean Rickey leads the USI offense with 15 points on a team-high seven goals and one assist. Freshman defender Colten Walsh and junior forward Eric Ramirezare tied for second with four points each, both with two goals.
Between the posts: Sophomore goalkeeper Justin Faas leads the Eagles between the posts with a 5-1-1 overall record and three shutouts. He also has a 1.03 goals against average in 614 minutes.
Santoro in his 10th year: USI Head Coach Mat Santoro has a 80-71-18 overall record at the helm. Santoro has guided the Eagles to four GLVC Tournament appearances and the NCAA II Tournament in 2016.
USI versus Illinois Springfield: USI leads the all-time series with the Prairie Stars, 9-4-1, since Illinois Springfield joined the GLVC in 2009. The Eagles are 3-2-0 versus the Prairie Stars in the last five match-ups, including last year’s 2-1 overtime win in Springfield, Illinois.
The Prairie Stars in 2018: Illinois Springfield saw its record go to 4-2-2 overall and 3-0-1 in the GLVC after defeating Lewis University, 2-0, in Romeoville, Illinois.
USI vs. McKendree: The Eagles lead the Bearcats in the all-time series, 6-4-2, since the creation of the USI men’s soccer program in 1979. USI and McKendree are even in the last five matches with two wins and two loses each and a tie. Last year, USI posted a 2-1 victory at home.
The Bearcats in 2018: McKendree, who visit Drury University Friday evening before hosting USI, rose to 5-1-1 overall and 3-0-1 GLVC after defeating Bellarmine, 1-0, at home and tying the UIndy, 0-0, on the road in double-overtime.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.