Tropical Storm Kirk reforms in Atlantic

(RNN) - The tropical system formely known as Tropical Storm Kirk became a tropical storm again Wednesday morning, packing 45 mph winds.
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center in Miami don’t expect it to reach hurricane strength or even retain tropical storm strength very long, with wind shear knocking the storm back down to a depression by Saturday.
In the meantime, Kirk, which is about 470 miles east of Barbados, moving west rapidly at 18 mph, is threatening islands in the Lesser Antilles.
A tropical storm warning has been issued for Barbados and St. Lucia, while St. Vincent and the Grenadines are under a tropical storm watch.
