Regular customer at Evansville gas station wins $700K

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A lottery ticket an Evansville man didn’t even mean to buy, has made him $700,000 richer.
Lottery officials say the winning Cash 5 jackpot ticket was bought at the Kwick Stop on Pollack Ave.
While our photographer was there getting video, he ran into the actual lottery winner himself.
Herby Shehorn says he actually wanted a different kind of ticket, but he must have misspoke. He decided to buy the Cash 5 ticket anyway.
It’s a good thing too. Shehorn says he plans to book a vacation, and he’ll have to talk with his wife about what to do with the rest.
The owner of the store says he hasn’t heard how much money they’ll get for selling the winning ticket, but he says as long as his customers are happy, he’s happy.
