Rain Ends; Dry & Cooler

After four straight days of rain, drier air finally punches in with the passage of the first autumn cold front. However, scattered showers early this morning then gradual clearing and cooler as high temps only reach the upper 60’s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 miles through this afternoon. Cooler tonight with low temps dipping into the lower 50’s.
On Thursday, mostly cloudy early then clearing skies with high temps near 70.
Dry weather can be expected this weekend with high temps near 70-degrees on Saturday…upper 70’s on Sunday. Rain and storm chances early next week, so it may be a damp start to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival especially on Tuesday. High temps in the lower 80’s which is above normal.
