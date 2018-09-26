Owensboro shooting suspect has court hearing

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The suspect in the Sunday morning shooting in Owensboro was in court Wednesday.
Katherine Hoffmann, 35, has now been arraigned on an assault charge.
Police say the shooting happened in the 1900 block of East 17th Street.
They say the victim ended up about three miles away on a stranger’s doorstep, covered in blood and begging for help.
Officers say he had been shot several times. At last check he was in critical condition.
Hoffmann was arrested on Monday.
