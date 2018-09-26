Meyer returns home for special event

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Well it was a rainy Tuesday here in the Tri-State, but a big day for golf.
Evansville native, Dylan Meyer made the trek home to be the guest of honor at the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra’s Golf Classic.
The Central grad spent time with the attendees, even though the weather didn’t allow for any golf to be played. Meyer still had the chance to take pictures, give autographs and tell stories about his first year on the tour.
After graduating from Illinois and finished tied for 4th in the country, Meyer opened the season with a 20th place finish at the US Open making six different cuts throughout the summer.
