Marrs Elementary community calling for safer intersection, INDOT gathering data

EVANSVILLE (WFIE) - Changes are in the works to a deadly intersection outside a school. The Marrs Elementary community is wasting no time in making it safer.
Last Monday, Heather Wease, 25, was hit and killed just minutes after she picked up her daughter from kindergarden.
“We’re happy that the wheels are moving, and we just want the community to know that we haven’t forgotten what happened,” says Marrs parent Heather Allyn.
They are not wasting any time making this intersection safer. Changing construction patterns have only made it more difficult for drivers to navigate in and out of the school’s one entrance.
“In the afternoon, the volume of the cars is great, such as that even sometimes the cars can’t get off the highway, and that’s exacerbated by the construction and not knowing which way the barrels are going today because it may be different tomorrow,” says Allyn.
Allyn is no rookie when it comes to this intersection. 17 years a Marrs parent, she is just one, past and present, calling for change.
"It’s always kind of unnerving, especially at the end of the day when there are cars that are parked along 62 because they’re trying to get into the parking lot, " says Allyn.
Parents parking on a highway was common with the former pick up plan. On Monday, the school initiated a new system designed to get all the cars in the loop.
“We’re bringing all of our kids out and coming down this sidewalk, holding them here. Parents are all pulling in and around this whole parking lot now instead of just one side,” says Principal Greg DeWeese.
INDOT has been collecting data, putting up traffic counters, measuring turn lanes, monitoring speed, and observing traffic flow during pick up. Their decision will be rooted in their data.
It is possible the data would point towards no change.
“That would be heartbreaking for the community. Obviously we lost one of our own parents. We want to be able to make it safe for the kids,” says Allyn.
“I can’t imagine a change not happening here. Honestly, that’s definitely not on my agenda. We need a change,” says DeWeese.
INDOT plans to release its findings as early as the end of this week. If data points toward no change, the school could consider adding another entrance.
