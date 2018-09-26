Man facing animal cruelty charges in Pike Co.

PIKE CO., IN (WFIE) - A man is facing three felony charges after troopers say he took a woman’s dogs and killed them.
Jordan Hunt, 29, is charged with intimidation, domestic violence animal cruelty, and killing a domestic animal.
He was arrested late Wednesday afternoon, and his bond is set at $350,000.
The woman who owns the dogs, Chelsie Koutz, had a Facebook post asking for help finding them when they went missing.
She believed they were taken from her apartment while she was at work.
She then updated the post to say the person who took them had shot the dogs in Pike County and then tried to burn them.
Court documents say the incident happened at a home in Hazleton. We are waiting to find out more details from Indiana State Police.
Paige Hagan is speaking with Koutz. She’ll have a full story Wednesday night on 14 News at 10.
