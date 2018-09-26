Lloyd Expy lanes over Pigeon Creek will be open during Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The lanes of the Lloyd Expressway over Pigeon Creek will be open during the Fall Festival.
There are currently lane restrictions in place on the Lloyd while crews work on the overpass.
According to a tweet from the City of Evansville, the contractor doing the work will have three lanes of the Lloyd open in both directions, starting Sunday.
The lanes will be open for the duration of the Fall Festival.
The deadline for the Pigeon Creek project is set for next fall.
