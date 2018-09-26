KYTC attends Union County Fiscal Court

MORGANFIELD, KY (WFIE) - Local leaders got the chance to speak directly to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Deputy Secretary Paul Looney came from Frankfort to discuss infrastructure changes and how these changes can be funded.
When you think of fiscal court, money comes to mind. But Judge Executive Adam O’Nan tells us that today’s meeting was priceless.
“That’s a huge get for us because we’re talking about a cabinet level position coming down to visit with us and hear what our needs are first hand," said O’Nan.
Two of those needs are projects along highway 60 and highway 56. Construction had to stop on the highway 56 road widening project when funding ran out.
“We’re just looking at a time when revenues are tight for everybody, to be able to see how we can most effectively use the limited resources that we have,” said KYTC Deputy Secretary Paul Looney.
A little over five miles of that project still remains, but in order to finish it, they need the money.
“It’s really about, when we start something, being able to finish. Whether it is a corridor or a project, being able to provide certainty to the people, that project is going to be delivered," said Looney.
Right now, they are in the designing process to raise highway 60 in order to combat flooding. But after today’s meeting, O’Nan feels good about getting the ball rolling on both of those projects.
“We’re moving forward, and now we have the ear of Frankfort and the eye of Frankfort. They’re down here with us and trying to help in anyway that they can," said O’Nan.
O’Nan and Looney hope to have construction started on the highway 60 project by the end of next year.
