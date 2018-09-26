Henderson mayor honored with special award

Henderson mayor honored with special award
Mayor Austin awarded Elected City Official of the Year.
By Jared Goffinet | September 25, 2018 at 9:03 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 9:03 PM

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - The mayor of Henderson received a special award during Tuesday’s meeting.

Mayor Steve Austin received an award for being the Kentucky League of Cities Elected Official of the Year. Mayor Austin was recognized during the KLC’s awards lunch last week.

“I’m very proud, honored to win the award, I’m also humbled by it because there are so many really good elected officials in this state,” Mayor Austin stated.

As part of the award, a donation will be made in the mayor’s name to the Henderson Christian Community Outreach.

