Ferdinand family frantically searches for lost therapy dog

The Black & White Boxer, Roscoe, disappeared on September 20th

Ferdinand family frantically searches for lost therapy dog
Roscoe, the 3-year-old rescue Boxer, is Christian's best friend and therapy dog. Martin Bedolla, Christian's dad, says the two are "stuck like glue".
By Sydney Miller | September 25, 2018 at 7:13 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 7:32 PM

FERDINAND, IN (WFIE) - A family in Ferdinand is asking for help in finding their son’s therapy dog Roscoe.

14-year-old Christian with his therapy dog, Roscoe. Christian's father, Martin Bedolla, says the two are inseparable.
14-year-old Christian with his therapy dog, Roscoe. Christian's father, Martin Bedolla, says the two are inseparable. (Martin Bedolla)

The black and white Boxer rescue has been missing since Thursday September 20th.

The Bedolla’s were unloading groceries into their Soup-N-Such Bistro in Ferdinand when they said Roscoe got spooked and jumped out of the car.

Family and friends have been searching ever since for Roscoe.

Have you seen Roscoe?
Have you seen Roscoe?

Roscoe is a therapy dog for 14-year-old Christian, who has autism.

Roscoe, the 3-year-old rescue Boxer, is Christian's best friend and therapy dog. Martin Bedolla, Christian's dad, says the two are "stuck like glue".
Roscoe, the 3-year-old rescue Boxer, is Christian's best friend and therapy dog. Martin Bedolla, Christian's dad, says the two are "stuck like glue".

Martin Bedolla, Christian’s father said the two are inseparable.

Christian holds a 'Lost Dog' flyer for his therapy dog Roscoe, a black and white Boxer.
Christian holds a 'Lost Dog' flyer for his therapy dog Roscoe, a black and white Boxer.

Roscoe was last seen in the Ferdinand area as of Tuesday. He is wearing an orange collar.

Martin Bedolla said Roscoe is a shy, gentle, and loving dog who wouldn’t bite anyone.

The Bedolla family asks anyone with information about Roscoe’s whereabouts to call them at 812-309-4008.

They are offering a $300 reward for Roscoe’s safe return home.

Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.