Ferdinand family frantically searches for lost therapy dog

FERDINAND, IN (WFIE) - A family in Ferdinand is asking for help in finding their son’s therapy dog Roscoe.
The black and white Boxer rescue has been missing since Thursday September 20th.
The Bedolla’s were unloading groceries into their Soup-N-Such Bistro in Ferdinand when they said Roscoe got spooked and jumped out of the car.
Family and friends have been searching ever since for Roscoe.
Roscoe is a therapy dog for 14-year-old Christian, who has autism.
Martin Bedolla, Christian’s father said the two are inseparable.
Roscoe was last seen in the Ferdinand area as of Tuesday. He is wearing an orange collar.
Martin Bedolla said Roscoe is a shy, gentle, and loving dog who wouldn’t bite anyone.
The Bedolla family asks anyone with information about Roscoe’s whereabouts to call them at 812-309-4008.
They are offering a $300 reward for Roscoe’s safe return home.
