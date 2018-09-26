EPD looking for stabbing suspect

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a stabbing.
It happened inside a gas station and convenience store at 201 East Louisiana street.
Detectives tell us a man was stabbed by another person, who fled on foot. EPD has no idea where the suspect ran off to, but they are looking for him. The victim was rushed to the hospital and is being treated for his injuries.
Police interviewed witnesses who were there when it happened.
The gas station and store are open again.
