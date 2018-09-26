Charges to be filed in deadly Gibson Co. crash

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - There is new information on a crash that killed two young men in Gibson County.
The Gibson County Prosecutor tells us he plans to pursue charges against 25-year-old Ashley Sanders, but they are still waiting on several reports before filing those charges.
Sanders is accused of slamming into the back of a car driven by 19-year-old Trevor Watt of Princeton.
Watt and his passenger, 20-year-old James Gasaway, were both killed.
State police tell us they think alcohol was a factor in the crash.
