Arrest made in deadly home invasion

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - There is new information on the investigation into a deadly home invasion in Henderson.
Police arrested 19-year old Brandon McGuire on an armed robbery charge.
Police say McGuire, Demarco Bradley, and two other men stormed a home on Wood Drive on the September 19. Police say the resident and Bradley shot at each other.
Bradley died from his injuries. Officers say the resident, Zachary Pearson, was hurt.
Police say more arrests are expected in the case.
McGuire is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
