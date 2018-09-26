Agreement reached for Henderson golf course next step.

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - An update on what’s next for the former Players Club Golf Course in Henderson.
On Tuesday, the City Manager Buzzy Newman brought a new idea before the Board of Commissioners. He suggests a plan that blends the two proposals submitted; striking a balance on operations and course rehabilitation.
Newman says Golf Pro Bill Rendell and K&J Course Management reached an agreement to rehabilitate and operate the course.
“I think what’s very important for the public to know is that this was a public, private and citizen collaboration that made this come together,” explained City Manager Newman.
The Board will call a special meeting to consider the recommendation as soon as the paperwork is done.
