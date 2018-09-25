TRAFFIC ALERT: Several streets closed in Webster Co.

WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in the Webster County area, specifically those in city of Sebree.
CSX has closed several streets for rail crossing upgrades. This work is continuing despite legal action taken by the city.
Here’s the issue: CSX says they need to raise the crossings 2 to 3 inches in height. But city leaders are fighting that, citing an ordinance and concerns over safety.
