Owensboro shooting victim shows up on couple’s porch

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Police say a man was shot just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of east 17th Street . One Owensboro couple, who wish to remain anonymous, say the victim arrived at their doorstep that night covered in blood.
They could not believe what they saw.
“I heard some screaming, they took their hands and slammed them against our bedroom window and said 'God help me! Someone help me," said the woman who answered the door.
The shooting had occurred three-miles away, so this couple had no idea it had even happened. At first they thought the man had been in a car accident on highway 144 near the residence.
“This man was covered in blood, head to toe, so I hollered for him to come and help me. He came out and said ‘Call 911’ and then hollered back in the house ‘He’s been shot."
They say the man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was bleeding all over the porch. An ambulance arrived quickly, and the man is now in critical, but stable condition.
On Monday, Katherine Hoffmann was arrested and charged with 1st degree assault in regards to the shooting.
