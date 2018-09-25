Mt. Carmel Police looking for missing teen

Jolissa A. Davis, 14 (Source: Mt. Carmel Police)
By Jill Lyman | September 25, 2018 at 8:57 AM CDT - Updated September 25 at 8:57 AM

MT. CARMEL, IL (WFIE) - The Mount Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

They say Jolissa A. Davis, 14, of Mount Carmel, was last seen leaving her home in the 700 block of West 6th Street on Saturday.

Davis is considered a runaway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Carmel Police Department at 618-262-4114, Wabash County Crimestoppers at 618-262-4258 or by notifying their local law enforcement agency.

