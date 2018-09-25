McLean Co. unveils new regional water plant

MCLEAN CO., KY (WFIE) - A new regional water plant is now officially open in McLean County, Kentucky.
On Tuesday, officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new plant will serve the cities of Calhoun, Island, Livermore, and Sacramento.
Officials say it was time for an upgrade as the past system was nearly 80 years old.
The new facility can treat up to 2 million gallons of water per day.
“This actually is the heartbeat of our county,” explained Kelly Thurman, McLean Co. Judge/Executive. “For it’s economy, for it’s livelihoods, for our existence. We’re very happy and very appreciative of the support we’ve gotten from not only our community but also our legislative representatives and state in general.”
This commission was also presented with the 2018 H2O Award for outstanding drinking water.
