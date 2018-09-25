Jeep and tow truck crash in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - There was a serious crash Tuesday in Gibson County.
It happened around 10:15 a.m. on State Road 65, north of Princeton towards Mount Olympus.
You can see a gray tow truck and a purple Jeep crashed head on.
Captain Ellis with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was driven by Skyler Sullivan.
There was heavy rain in the area at the time. He says he swerved to avoid part of a tree that had fallen in the road way, and hit the jeep.
Sullivan was treated and released at the scene.
The two people in the Jeep, Michael and Latisha Johnson, were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes.
Officials there would not release their conditions.
