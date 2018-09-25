Jasper Police Officers receive Lifesaver Award after car crash and fire

JASPER, IN (WFIE) - Two Jasper Police Officers have been honored for saving a life.
Tuesday morning, Officer Brent Duncan and Officer Grant Goffinet received the Lifesaver Award at the Board of Public Works and Safety Meeting.
They are credited with pulling a person to safety after a crash early the morning of Sept. 16.
Sheriff’s Deputies say the car was heading east on 15th Street when it went off the south side of road just east of the Patoka River bridge.
Deputies say the car then hit a tree and landed on its side on top of a chain link fence.
They say the car caught fire, and the driver was able to crawl out. Deputies say she had several injuries including a broken leg.
A passenger was pulled from the burning wreckage by Officers Duncan and Goffinet. That person also had several injuries, including facial injuries.
14 News plans to speak with the officers Tuesday evening.
